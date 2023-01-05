‘Blind leading the blind,’ Tinubu mocks Obasanjo-Obi alliance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday shrugged off former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

The ex-president on January 1 picked Obi ahead of Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as his preferred candidate ahead of the February 25 election.

Obasanjo’s decision has drawn criticism from both APC and PDP, with both parties questioning the rationale behind the ex-military ruler’s endorsement of the LP candidate.

Tinubu, who spoke at a rally in Benin, Edo State, described the former president’s endorsement of Obi as an alliance of two blind men.

He said: “Can that man (Obasanjo) recommend a leader for you in Nigeria? Is that not sending an agent to pick your pocket? A blind leading the blind.

“I am sorry, I am not insulting visually-impaired people. But it won’t work; they will end up in the ditch. If I talk about Obasanjo and Obi, you will think they are human beings together. One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way.”

The former Lagos State governor also aimed another jibe at his PDP rival.

He added: “Show me a good job that Atiku has done before? Show me one; you can’t find it. He is not the smartest in Customs. A Customs officer who cannot define the ethics of civil service provision.”

