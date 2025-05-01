Connect with us

News

Blogger pleads guilty to defaming MFM Pastor Olukoya, accepts plea deal

Published

36 minutes ago

on

MFM Pastor Olukoya shakes table, says Jesus could have been born in April

The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, convicted blogger Adewale Ajimisogbe for cyberbullying and publishing defamatory content against the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa delivered the judgment following a plea bargain agreement entered into by Ajimisogbe and the police. The blogger pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including cyberstalking and libel, after initially maintaining his innocence.

Ajimisogbe and a co-defendant, Ayotunde Richards, a former member of MFM, were arraigned on March 20, 2024, on a 12-count charge that included conspiracy to commit felony, cyberstalking, and defamation. While both men faced three joint charges, Ajimisogbe alone was slammed with nine additional counts of libel.

According to police prosecutor Nosa Uhumwangho, the offences took place between December 2023 and February 2024. The court heard that Ajimisogbe, via a platform known as “Postreporters,” published a story that falsely accused Dr. Olukoya of criminal conduct, citing a purported N15.5 billion lawsuit from a former church singer alleging illegal detention and human rights violations.

The prosecution argued that the posts constituted violations of Sections 27 and 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Ajimisogbe, faced with mounting evidence, opted for a plea deal. As part of the agreement, he will issue a public apology, publish a formal retraction of the offending article, and pay a penalty of N50,000 to the federal government.

His counsel, Ife Ajayi, appealed to the court for leniency, describing his client as a first-time offender who has shown genuine remorse. “He regards the complainant as a father figure and has expressed deep regret over his actions,” Ajayi told the court.

The plea bargain was not contested by the prosecution or the legal representatives of Richards and Olukoya. Accepting the terms, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ruled: “After careful consideration of the application and the submissions from counsel, the plea bargain agreement is hereby granted. The first defendant is to forfeit N50,000 to the state.”

The case was adjourned to June 3, 2025, for the continuation of trial for the second defendant, Ayotunde Richards.

Opinions

