Metro
Bloodbath as gunmen attack Imo police station, kill, burn four officers
Four police officers were, on Friday night, killed by heavily armed gunmen who invaded the Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta local government area of Imo State.
Aside from the officers killed which included two female officers who were reportedly burned to death by the rampaging gunmen, vehicles and buildings were also set ablaze.
Read also: Gunmen abduct three children in Kogi
The incident, according to eye witnesses, occurred at about 11pm when the gunmen in large numbers in three vehicles, stormed the police station and began shooting sporadically to scare away the few officers on duty.
On gaining access into the station, they reportedly shot at the officers who tried to put up a fight and set them on fire before burning down some buildings and vehicles in the station.
Efforts to reach the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam, before going to press were abortive as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not responded to.
