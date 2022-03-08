Bloodbath in Kebbi as bandits ambush, kill 62 vigilante members

At least 62 members of a vigilante group popularly known as ‘Yan Sa Kai,’ have been confirmed murdered as bandits in the Anemi community of Sakaba local government area of Kebbi State, went on the rampage on Monday night, killing and injuring many others in an ambush.

The Chairman of the Zuru Emirate chapter of the ‘Yan Sa Kai’ vigilante group, Usman Sani, a retired Warrant Officer, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the group was ambushed by the bandits in an operation to flush out bandits in the forests.

“A large number of bandits killed over 62 members of a joint operation of our Yan Sa Kai members, in an ambush on Monday night at Anemi, in Sakaba Local government of Kebbi State. They also burnt 12 of our motorcycles.

“The number of the casualties we suffered maybe more than 62 because we are still recovering bodies littered in the bush.

“We also killed the bandits but we cannot ascertain their number because they normally evacuate their dead bodies and burn them somewhere,” Sani said.

“We suspected informants must have tipped the bandits of our plan to attack them because they were fully prepared and came in their large numbers.

“We came round through Darangi-Rijau in neighbouring Niger State in an attempt to ambush the bandits at Anemi.

“Little did we know that they have been tipped off. So they laid ambush, hid their motorcycles in the shrubs, circled us and opened fire from different directions. Among the 62 is a member killed alongside his son,” Sani added.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Nafiu Abubakar, who also confirmed the incident, however, said the police was still investigating the matter and would come up with a comprehensive statement on the issue.

“Yes, we can confirm that the incident happened in Sakaba local government area but the police is yet to ascertain the total casualty figure from the ambush launched by the bandits against the Yan Sa Kai in Anemi. For now we are still compiling,” the police PPRO said.

