Bloomberg removes Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce | Ripples Nigeria

News
Bloomberg removes Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce
A few hours after announcing his divorce from wife, Melinda, Bloomberg has delisted one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates, from its billionaire list index.
Gates had, on Monday, announced that he and Melinda who are the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, were splitting after 27 years of marriage.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the duo had shared on Twitter.
“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy lives,” they added.
Read also: Bill Gates not interested in bitcoin, cautions those following Elon Musk
Immediately after making the announcement, Bloomberg, an international media conglomerate that provides financial news and information, research, and financial data, yanked Gates off its top billionaires’ list where he usually sits in the top four spots.
On May 2, 2021, Gates was fourth on the index with a net worth of $145 billion, having gained over $13 billion in 2021 alone.
Gates became the youngest ‘American Billionaire’ in 1987 and has been on the Bloomberg’s list ever since.
He has also been a permanent fixture on the Forbes billionaire index, often making the real-time billionaire list.
Gates and Melinda got married in 1994, after he was already named the richest man in America.
The divorce is expected to affect their wealth, but the extent to which this will happen is yet to be known as Forbes is also expected to make its position known in due course.
By Isaac Dachen…
