Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, reveals DM of suitor offering to pay her N350k per night

Social media content creator, Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has published the message she recently received from a solicitor.

Sharing the message on her Instagram platform, the solicitor revealed that he would pay her the sum of N350,000 per night that they spend together. The suitor added he resides in Victoria Garden City and he is prepared to have her for 3-4 nights.

Read also :Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu takes Nollywood actress as new bride, three years after divorce

Reacting on her page, the content creator wrote: “Are People Normal lai dis????.”

Esisi‘s post is coming several days after she apologized for making mockery of her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new wife.

