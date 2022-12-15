Blow to Kwankwaso’s ambition? Kaduna NNPP chairman dumps party

The Presidential ambition of Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) may have suffered a blow, as the Kaduna state chairman of the party, Ben Kure has resigned his membership.

Kure announced his resignation while addressing Journalists on Thursday.

Giving reasons for his resignation, Kure accused the governorship candidate of the party, Suleiman Hunkuyi, of showing “undemocratic mentality”

He alleged that since the nomination of Hunkuyi as the party’s governorship candidate, the NNPP in the state has remained divided.

He further alleged that Hunkuyi had no respect for elders and prominent members of the party, adding that the behavior has forced some members out of the party.

He said, “It may interest you to note that since the nomination of Hunkuyi, the party has remained divided, stalling efforts to engineer any massive mobilisation to woo new members and retain the initial goodwill of the people,” Kure said.

“This is so largely due to the overbearing nature of which Hunkuyi has been trying to hijack the functions of the office of the state chairman.

“It is unfortunate that a few months to the general election, the party has remained virtually invisible at a time of heightened campaign and mobilisation of voters.

“Since my election as the state chairman of NNPP, I came in, full of passion and enthusiasm to do what is necessary for the party’s success.

“When I came in, people were trooping in their numbers, showing acceptance of our leadership and the party, seeing it as an alternative platform to bring about the desired change in the affairs of Kaduna state.

“Let it be known that selling Kwankwaso is easy, but selling Hunkuyi in Kaduna state is a very difficult task.

“It is unfortunate that there’s no semblance of the presence of the NNPP candidate anywhere, in spite of the fact that Kaduna state is essential for the party to take. Instead, everyday, our people are moving to other parties, a few months before the elections.”

About three weeks ago, the National Treasurer of the Party, Shehu Barau Ningi, also reaigned.

