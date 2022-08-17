Blue Line project test run to begin December – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the test run of the Blue Rail Line project would commence in December.

The governor stated this at the launch of the last track beam (T-beam) for the blue line rail mass transit project in Marina.

He said with the launching of the last T-beam, the blue line rail project would be formally complete before December after which the test run would start.

Sanwo-Olu said the government would ensure the project is completed in time, adding that the two trains bought in China for the project would arrive in October.

He said: “Today’s final T-beam launch indicates that we are gradually inching to the completion of the civil infrastructure for the first phase of the Blue Line traversing from Mile 2 to Marina.

“The engineering work today completes a total of 1,967 piles foundation, while we have also completed three 306 platforms, 310 piers, 267 cover beams and erection of 984 T-beams.

“We are not just making promises. People are beginning to see for themselves that all the milestones and the difficult tasks we are meant to achieve to ensure operation of the Blue Line are being achieved.

“The Marina Station, which is the iconic terminal for the Blue Line, will be completed within two-and-half months. I am restating here that we will formally complete this Blue Line before December 31, 2022.”

