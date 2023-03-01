Bluesky hits App Store as invite-only app. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Bluesky hits App Store as invite-only app

More beta testers are getting access to Bluesky, the Twitter competitor backed by Jack Dorsey, co-founder and Ex-CEO of Twitter.

The Bluesky app has features that are comparable to those of Twitter, such as a feed of recently posted Bluesky updates, a discovery tab, and a home timeline with posts from followers.

Although the software is still only available as an invite-only beta, its appearance on the App Store suggests that a public rollout may be approaching.

Recall that The Bluesky initiative, which is now a public benefit corporation, was first developed within Twitter beginning in 2019 under Jack Dorsey’s leadership.

Tech Trivia: Machine code is what type of language?

A. Low-level

B. Mid-level

C. High-level

D. Max-level

Answer: see end of post

2. Procural secures $1.2 million in a seed round

Bahrain’s B2B tendering platform, Procural, has secured a $1.2 million in a seed round from Flagship Holding and Canada’s BenchMatrix.

The company disclosed the funding in a media release on Wednesday.

In 2022, Procural was launched as a platform for B2B procurement that uses algorithms and AI to effectively connect vendors and customers.

This investment is a validation of our platform’s credibility and potential, and we’re excited to work with Flagship Holding and BenchMatrix to take Procural to the next level.

“Bahrain’s position as the regional leader in technology and innovation will be strengthened by the platform,” the statement reads.

According to the release, the investment will allow Procural to manage its procurement procedures effectively, speed up expansion, and develop new products for companies of all sizes.

3. Gable secures $16m for remote collaboration

Gable has secured $12 million in Series A funding following a $3.25 million round of seed funding

Liza Mash Levin, co-founder, and CEO of Gable confirmed the funding in a statement on Wednesday.

Gable’s $16 million investment was co-led by SemperVirens and Foundation Capital, with participation from Tishman Speyer Ventures, Ulu Ventures, and January Ventures.

The company claims it addresses the pain points faced by HR, people operations, real estate, and workplace teams by sourcing and vetting each location and allowing HR and real estate to control how much they spend on flex spaces with a pay-as-you-go model.

“We’re expanding our product offering to provide a hybrid management solution that will become a one-stop-shop for People and Workplace teams to have full visibility and control over their workforce, whether in flex space or leased spaces,” says Levin.

Levin added that in the long run, Gable wants to become as commonplace as Slack or Microsoft Teams and become an integral element of every business’s arsenal for managing its mixed workforce.

Trivia Answer: Low-level language

Machine language, or machine code, is a low-level language comprised of binary digits (ones and zeros).

High-level languages, such as Swift and C++ must be compiled into machine language before the code is run on a computer.

By Kayode Hamsat

