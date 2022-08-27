Metro
Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel
The Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDIPB) has approved the promotion of 5,010 officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to various ranks.
The NSCDC spokesman, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
He said 4,494 personnel were promoted and 516 others were upgraded by conversion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASC II).
The statement read: A breakdown of the promotion showed that a total of 116 Assistant Commandants of Corps (ACC) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC).
“362 Chief Superintendents of Corps (CSC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC).
READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns NSCDC Deputy Commandant for alleged N26.7m fraud
“399 Superintendents of Corps (SC) were moved to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC).
“550 Deputy Superintendents of Corps (DSC) got promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Corps,” it read.
“Also, 888 Assistant Superintendents of Corps I (ASC I) were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Corps (DSC).
“1191 Assistant Superintendents of Corps II (ASC II) got promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps (I).
“988 Inspectors of Corps II (IC II) were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Corps II (ASC II).”
