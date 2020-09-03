Boat captain re-arraigned in court over death of 13 passengers

The captain of a boat involved in a mishap that killed not less than 13 persons in Lagos waterways, around Kirikiri area last month, was on Thursday re-arraigned by the Lagos State Government at the Ikeja High Court.

The captain, Elebiju Happiness is currently facing 10-count charge before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, on involuntary manslaughter and operating a boat without license.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Director Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Yinka Adeyemi, who led the prosecution argued that the alleged offences against the defendant were involuntary manslaughter contrary to Section 224 and punishable under Section 229 of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 and operating without a license contrary to Section 311 (1) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Adeyemi disclosed that Elebiju, took off from an illegal loading site with 20 passengers, at the Lagos State Inland Waterways along Kirikiri and was allegedly responsible for the death of the 13 passengers in the boat mishap.

Adeyemi also added that, the rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police and other boat operators were only able to rescue five passengers while the defendant, Captain of the boat, and his deck hand boy survived.

Two witnesses were presented before the court by Adeyemi, who gave evidence against the defendant.

However, the trial Judge, Justice Oyefeso, adjourned the case to September 17.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

