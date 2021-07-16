Boat carrying five passengers capsizes in Lagos

A boat carrying five passengers capsized in Lagos on Friday.

An official of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) who confirmed the incident to journalists said the boat was heading to Badagry at the time of the incident.

The official, however, said the five passengers have been rescued.

He said: “The boat was heading to Badagry but developed fault near the Five Cowries Terminal.

“All the five passengers have been successfully rescued while the boat has been moved to safer harbour till the heavy rain stopped.”

