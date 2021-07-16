Metro
Boat carrying five passengers capsizes in Lagos
A boat carrying five passengers capsized in Lagos on Friday.
An official of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) who confirmed the incident to journalists said the boat was heading to Badagry at the time of the incident.
The official, however, said the five passengers have been rescued.
READ ALSO: Two die, four missing in Lagos boat mishap
He said: “The boat was heading to Badagry but developed fault near the Five Cowries Terminal.
“All the five passengers have been successfully rescued while the boat has been moved to safer harbour till the heavy rain stopped.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....