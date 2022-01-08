Bobrisky apologizes to Oba of Benin after seeking his ‘hand in marriage’

Controversial Nigerian transvestite Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has issued a public apology to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, after asking him to “come and marry” him.

Specifically, the cross-dresser urged the Oba of Benin to tie the knot with him out of excitement in a video that he published on social media after he arrived in Benin City, Edo State for an event organized by celebrity interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor.

Bobrisky had written:

“We’re here to disturb Benin. Oba of Benin, Bob has entered. I have entered. Come and marry me.”

Moments after the post aired, indigenes of Benin slammed the transvestite on social media for calling out their traditional head.

Bobrisky has since issued a public apology on Instagram via a video on Saturday morning. He revealed that he was only joking, hence, he should be pardoned.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky issues public apology to socialite, Mompha

Speaking in his recently released video on Instagram, Bobrisky had this to say:

“Earlier today, I made a statement about the Oba of Benin and a lot of you didn’t find it funny.

“I know. I’m so sorry. I’m actually a jovial person and I play a lot. I’m here to apologize to the great Oba of Benin and to the palace of Benin, that I am sorry.”

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now