Connect with us

Entertainment

Bobrisky loses $990 to romance scam

Published

3 hours ago

on

The controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has lost $990 to a suspected fraudster.

The transvestite revealed his ordeal in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

Bobrisky said that he never thought he would fall victim to the fraudster who had been in contact with him for months.

He warned his followers to be on the lookout for similar scams by posting screenshots of their conversations and a picture of the alleged con artist on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO: BOBRISKY: Corruption probe launched into Nigerian Correctional Service following allegations of misconduct

Bobrisky wrote: “I never thought in my life I would be a client to anybody. This guy came into my DM, and we’ve been talking for a few months now. He calls me almost every day. He said he lived in the USA but moved to Canada.

“A few weeks later, someone in the USA reached out for ads. She said she needed a Cash App to pay her deposit, and I asked the guy talking to me. He said he would give me his own. As soon as he got the money, he blocked me immediately.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + eighteen =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...