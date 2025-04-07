Bobrisky loses $990 to romance scam

The controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has lost $990 to a suspected fraudster.

The transvestite revealed his ordeal in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

Bobrisky said that he never thought he would fall victim to the fraudster who had been in contact with him for months.

He warned his followers to be on the lookout for similar scams by posting screenshots of their conversations and a picture of the alleged con artist on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky wrote: “I never thought in my life I would be a client to anybody. This guy came into my DM, and we’ve been talking for a few months now. He calls me almost every day. He said he lived in the USA but moved to Canada.

“A few weeks later, someone in the USA reached out for ads. She said she needed a Cash App to pay her deposit, and I asked the guy talking to me. He said he would give me his own. As soon as he got the money, he blocked me immediately.”

