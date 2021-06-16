Entertainment
Bobrisky stuns father with brand new Lexus SUV
Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has gifted his father a brand new Lexus SUV vehicle and a cake accompanied with cash.
The crossdresser wore a male black outfit in the video that he published on his social media platform to celebrated his father’s birthday anniversary.
The controversial figure who stunned his father with the white SUV vehicle, also composed a message for his father, even as he revealed that he will be changing his grandmother’s vehicle soon as well.
Bobrisky wrote;
If I’m gifting anybody any car it must be white o
My love for white cars are endless 😂
Glad my dad love his car
I think my grandma car need to be replaced too. Can’t wait to surprise her in dec on her birthday”
Watch the video below of the transvestite unravelling the vehicle below.
By Adekunle Fajana
