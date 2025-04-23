Bode asks Atiku, Wike to leave PDP for anti-party activities

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, on Wednesday asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to leave the party immediately over alleged anti-party activities.

George, in a statement in Lagos, said the party is being embarrassed by the open display of affinity to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the two men.

He accused the PDP chieftains of hobnobbing with other parties, saying they could not continue to claim membership of the main opposition party with their recent actions.

He said: “What exactly is going on? Anybody tired of the PDP should leave and join another party. Enough of this embarrassment.

“As a founding elder of this party, I will not watch while some people openly disrespect the party. It is impossible.”

George wondered why Atiku and several others visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

He also faulted what he called the open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by some PDP governors and party leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Nigerians are yearning for change, which only the PDP can offer because ours is the only organised party.

“This is the time for the national leadership of PDP to take decisive steps to save our great party.

“As a founding member of our party and statesman, I call on other elders of our party to call Atiku and Wike to order, as the two are not bigger than the PDP.

“They cannot continue hobnobbing with enemies of our party and think I will keep quiet.

“The truth must be told every time without minding whose ox is gored.

“This is the time to save our party from those undermining the PDP from within,” the former Ondo State military governor stated.

George also faulted the involvement of Atiku in the coalition to unseat Tinubu.

He insisted that if Abubakar is working on a coalition with others because of 2027, he should do that outside the structure of the party.

“You cannot be within and be working against the interest of this party. We will never allow that.

“This is the time for our party leadership to wield the big stick because nobody is more powerful than the party.

“The moment we remove the liabilities in our party, we will be in a formidable position, as an opposition party, to take over power from the APC at the federal level in 2027,” he concluded.

