Bode George accuses Sanwo-Olu of protecting criminals | Ripples Nigeria

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olabode George, has bemoaned the rate of corruption in the state.

George also accused the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration of protecting criminals from justice and prosecution.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP chieftain on Monday, in response to a law: ‘Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law,’ which was signed in April by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

With the new law, the anti-corruption commission has the full wherewithal to take over the investigation of all anti-corruption cases involving the Lagos State Government.

Read also: Bode George dares Lagos govt to explain relationship between Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and LCC

However, the PDP chieftain tagged this mandate as dishonest due to its propensity to shield some state players from EFCC’s prosecution.

He said, “Sanwo-Olu’s legislation that seeks to shield criminals from federal prosecution is dead on arrival. It is an elementary assertion that once a state law conflicts with federal legislation, the state law is voided.”

He added, “This is politics of deceit and self-serving glorification. They cherry-pick what suits them, railroading their enemies into jail and protecting their own.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions