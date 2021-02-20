Bode George dares Lagos govt to explain relationship between Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and LCC | Ripples Nigeria

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on the Lagos State government to explain the relationship between Seyi Tinubu, son of former Governor of the state and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the company that manages the Lekki tollgate plaza.

George also wants the government to prove whether Seyi Tinubu is the one who owns or controls the tollgates on the Lekki-Epe expressway and the Ikoyi link-bridge tollgate.

In a statement titled “We must withdraw from the brink,” which he released on Friday, George also questioned the relationship between Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, and the LCC.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), also wondered why tolls are being collected from Lagosians when the Lekki-Ikoyi tollgate was ”built from scratch with taxpayers money.”

“We are demanding that the Lagos State government, through the Freedom of Information Act, publishes the names of those who are managing the Toll Gates.

“We do remember, however, that there was a buy-back several years ago, returning the control and ownership of the Admiralty Tollgate to the Lagos State government. The Lekki-Ikoyi Tollgate was built from scratch with taxpayers money.

“How then can anyone/company inexplicably make a legal claim to the Lekki toll gates?

“Again, what is the relationship between Seyi Tinubu and the Lekki Concession Company?

“Equally, what is the relationship between Sunday Dare and the Lekki Concession Company?

“We all know that Sunday Dare, until he became Minister last year, was Bola Tinubu’s Man Friday. There are too many untidy, dirty, stinking intimations here.

“That’s why we demand that the details of the tollgate ownership should be presented to the public immediately.”

George also stated that the Lagos government should demolish the tollgate and build a monument as the epicentre of the #EndSARS protests where unarmed demonstrators were shot on October 20, 2020.

He added that there is nowhere in the world where a single stretch of road would have two toll plazas as is the case along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“In fact, how much is Lagos State earning from these two tollgates per day, per month, and annually?

“It is alleged that an estimated N400m is collected on both tollgates everyday. If we are wrong, let them bring out their books and tell us how this humongous money is being spent.

“I have gone to this length to illustrate what could go wrong when there is a brazen interloper and a destructive tin-pot despot who has handcuffed the government of our state.

“This overbloated character is obsessed with the interests of the privileged few to the detriment of the majority of our citizens.”

