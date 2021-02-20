Bode George dares Lagos govt to explain relationship between Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and LCC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Bode George dares Lagos govt to explain relationship between Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and LCC
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on the Lagos State government to explain the relationship between Seyi Tinubu, son of former Governor of the state and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the company that manages the Lekki tollgate plaza.
George also wants the government to prove whether Seyi Tinubu is the one who owns or controls the tollgates on the Lekki-Epe expressway and the Ikoyi link-bridge tollgate.
In a statement titled “We must withdraw from the brink,” which he released on Friday, George also questioned the relationship between Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, and the LCC.
The former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), also wondered why tolls are being collected from Lagosians when the Lekki-Ikoyi tollgate was ”built from scratch with taxpayers money.”
“We are demanding that the Lagos State government, through the Freedom of Information Act, publishes the names of those who are managing the Toll Gates.
“We do remember, however, that there was a buy-back several years ago, returning the control and ownership of the Admiralty Tollgate to the Lagos State government. The Lekki-Ikoyi Tollgate was built from scratch with taxpayers money.
“How then can anyone/company inexplicably make a legal claim to the Lekki toll gates?
“Again, what is the relationship between Seyi Tinubu and the Lekki Concession Company?
“Equally, what is the relationship between Sunday Dare and the Lekki Concession Company?
“We all know that Sunday Dare, until he became Minister last year, was Bola Tinubu’s Man Friday. There are too many untidy, dirty, stinking intimations here.
“That’s why we demand that the details of the tollgate ownership should be presented to the public immediately.”
George also stated that the Lagos government should demolish the tollgate and build a monument as the epicentre of the #EndSARS protests where unarmed demonstrators were shot on October 20, 2020.
He added that there is nowhere in the world where a single stretch of road would have two toll plazas as is the case along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.
“In fact, how much is Lagos State earning from these two tollgates per day, per month, and annually?
“It is alleged that an estimated N400m is collected on both tollgates everyday. If we are wrong, let them bring out their books and tell us how this humongous money is being spent.
“I have gone to this length to illustrate what could go wrong when there is a brazen interloper and a destructive tin-pot despot who has handcuffed the government of our state.
“This overbloated character is obsessed with the interests of the privileged few to the detriment of the majority of our citizens.”
Politics
I invited soldiers to Orlu to avoid more bloodshed by IPOB —Uzodinma
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, says he invited soldiers to troubled areas in Orlu local government area of the state to avoid more bloodshed, following various skirmishes that had led to the loss of innocent lives in the past few months.
The governor was reacting to the ongoing military action in some parts of Orlu Senatorial District of the state which began on Wednesday, insisting that no amount of pressure on his administration would make him yield to pressure to withdraw soldiers from the crisis-ridden area.
Uzodinma stated that he invited soldiers in Orlu to restore calm in the area after members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), killed several policemen and innocent citizens in the area.
At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital on Friday, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Cyprain Akaolisa, said the narrative by the proscribed IPOB, that innocent people were being killed by the military was intended to shift attention from the despicable activities of the group in Orlu.
Uzodinma added that the decision to invite the military came after intelligence reports revealed that there were deliberate attempts by IPOB to attack Orlu people and the government in the guise that they were looking for Fulani herdsmen.
These attacks, the governor said, started during the #Endsars protests in October 2020.
“The attacks on police stations and killing of policemen during #Endsars were carried out by IPOB and not protesting youths for the sole purpose of hijacking and stealing weapons.
“They are now using those arms to destroy Orlu.
“They killed 10 policemen, a prominent Orlu son, Ignatius Obiezu, and one Emmanuel Okeke (Soludo) and collected their Hilux vehicles.
“The IPOB also shot and killed four Muslims doing their business in Orlu.
“IPOB said they were looking for herdsmen, but these victims they killed before the crisis, were they herdsmen?
“We heard Nnamdi Kanu celebrating the activities of his men in Orlu, that they are doing well by killing innocent citizens. There’s no Fulani herdsmen in Orlu.
“So, we asked ourselves, what is the colouration that IPOB is trying to give this onslaught in Orlu?
“That’s why our government decided to invite military to flush out IPOB and their so called ESN.
“We discovered that there was a camp which IPOB established at Umutanze, Orlu, and we sent police to dislodge them.
“But, it happened that they attacked the policemen and killed two of them.
“It was after they killed those policemen that government had to bring in the military.
“It was not easy for the military to push them out of that place. But the military succeeded.
“That was why they came on a reprisal attack and killed the innocent ones.
“They also relocated to Udah in Orsu LGA, a camp at a boundary between Imo and Anambra States. The place is a very depressed groove that no one can easily enter.
“For the past two weeks, surveillance was monitoring that place and there were more than 200 people being trained in that camp.
“The military had to deploy their arsenal to diminish the IPOB people there.”
On the calls for the withdrawal of the soldiers, the governor expressed surprise that anyone could make such a call when the area was still restive, insisting he would not budge to such clamour.
“We can’t do that. We can’t fold our arms for these boys to continue to kill people everyday”, he said.
Politics
Gov Bello confirms negotiation for release of abducted Kagara students
The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Friday confirmed the negotiation between the state government and bandits over the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara.
The governor, who confirmed the development in a state-wide broadcast, said the state government is in the final stage of negotiation for the release of the victims.
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three members of staff at the college located in the Rafi local government area of the state.
The bandits reportedly killed one student during the attack on the college.
Sani-Bello said the government was interfacing with the federal, local government, and the state authority to rescue the victims.
He said: “At the moment, there is no additional information apart from the one we have at hand. Our priority is to make sure we bring back the students safe, things are speculated or rumoured, but we cannot work with these in situations like this.”
The governor disclosed that the state government was using kinetic and non-kinetic measures to ensure the students’ safe return and assured parents and families of the victims to be hopeful as everything possible was being done on the matter.
He said an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, had offered to assist the government voluntarily in the ongoing efforts to rescue the students and staff of the college.
Politics
Jakande rejected calls to vie for Nigeria’s presidency – Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Friday the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, rejected calls by some groups to contest for the country’s presidency.
Tinubu, who stated this at the Eight Day Fidau Prayer held for the former governor at his residence in the Ilupeju area of the state, described the deceased as a true progressive and leader.
He said: “We have listened to the clergymen, to our father (Jakande) who have gone to answer the call of Almighty Allah. We pray that God will forgive all his sins, accept him into Aljunas fidaus.
“To the family; it is not your loss but ours. We cannot be all alive forever. Allah destined the date we will depart. Today is eight days, we all assemble here to pray for Alhaji Jakande. Well, if I start to write, I will write an epistle, I am one of the few lucky men to grow under him.
“This is the house I learnt to become a politician and my journey to political life. Alhaji Jakande said go, we need many like you, go to the Senate and the rest is history. To our junior brothers and sisters, may God bless you, and set you on the right part of success.
“To all of us in Lagos, we have been extremely lucky to have him, extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his knowledge.
“Nigeria equally is lucky but when the crisis of military and many others arose, we met him and said we want Jakande. But the ex-governor said he is no longer interested in becoming the president in the midst of chaos.
“We asked him to come and lead, he said no, the field is left for us. He has left an open field.
“There is no way one can say we will beat his (Jakande) record. He is already immortal, it is only our own character and vision that will drive our mission.”
In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, said nothing can stop Tinubu from becoming the next president of Nigeria if it is God’s plan for the ex-Lagos governor.
He urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the APC chieftain in his 2023 ambition.
