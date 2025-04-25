Bode George declares PDP will return stronger despite Okowa’s defection, other challenges

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger from its current challenges after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The party will hold its NEC meeting on May 15 in Abuja

George, who featured in Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, also touched on the recent defection. of former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the defection of PDP bigwigs in Delta as despicable and self-serving.

The former Ondo State military governor berated Okowa, Oborevwori and other defectors for showing disrespect to the platform that produced them.

He insisted that the APC despite benefitting from the change of allegiance offers no real alternative to the defectors and Nigerians as a whole.

He said: “A date has been fixed for our NEC meeting and after that meeting, you will see that this same Iroko tree, the political Iroko tree, will bounce back.

“On the defections in Delta, It is an experience. We have gone through this before. It is not a threat. Because something happened doesn’t mean it is fixated or it is finality.

“There is hunger in the land. There is anger in the land. What do you think they are going to do there? If it is not a personal embellishment, what are they going to do there?”

