Politics
Bode George, Jandor mend fences ahead of Lagos guber polls,
The rift in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been settled after its Deputy National Chairman, South-West, Olabode George, and the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, mended fences and decided to present a united front.
The peace meeting which held in Lagos on Monday, signaled the end of the cold war between George who is the state’s PDP leader, and Adediran over some unresolved issues between them which broke out shortly after the PDP primary.
Confirming the truce, Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications of the JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, said George and Adeniran met to resolve their differences ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.
“The cold war between the National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George and the governorship candidate of the party, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has been finally put to an end in a reconciliation and unity meeting held today,” Ogunleye said in a statement.
According to the statement, the elder statesman described himself as an irredentist member of the party as the rift in the party was down to personal differences which he believes would not affect Jandor’s “rescue mission of the state from the grip of the marauders.”
Quoting George, Ogunleye said:
“The misgovernance and mismanagement of the resources of Lagos by the ruling APC over the years will be over in a matter of days as Lagosians will vote en-mass for Jandor.”
Ogunleye added that George enjoined all party members to unite and work hard to ensure the party wins in their respective local government areas.
