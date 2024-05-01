Bode George, other Lagos PDP leaders meet to strengthen party ahead of 2027 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Deputy National Chairman, South-West, Chief Bode George, and other leaders of the party in Lagos State met on Wednesday to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting was attended by the PDP Chairman in the state, Phillip Aijovi, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, the party’s first chairman in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Ashorobi, and other party chieftains in the state.

At the meeting, the PDP leaders stressed the need for forgiveness and unity within the party to improve its fortune in the next general elections.

In his remark, George said the meeting was to discuss the future of the party and the present socio-economic challenges in the country.

He said: “Nigerians have seen the difference between the PDP and APC and obviously, Nigerians are yearning for a return of PDP to set the country on the path of recovery.

READ ALSO: Bode George predicts PDP’s fate if it fields a northern candidate for 2027 presidential election

“So, the honest question we should be asking ourselves today is where did we get it wrong?

“My appeal today is to all members, young and old from the north to the south, that we have another golden opportunity before the next election in 2027 to bury our differences and put on our thinking caps.

“We should do everything humanly possible to ensure that the PDP does not go into the dustbin of history in 2027. God forbid this should happen to our party.

“So, this is the time for all elders and members of PDP to be concerned about the future of our great party. We should not allow the collective unity of this party to be fragmented.”

The former Ondo State military administrator noted that unity within the party in Lagos and the cooperation of members would ensure its success in future elections.

George added: “We are determined to ensure that the PDP returns to the Presidential Villa in Abuja and take over governance in Lagos State on May 29, 2027. But, we can only do this if we are united, not divided.

“We are where we are today because of a self-inflicted crisis and now is the time reconciliation should be on top of our agenda.

“We should bury our ambition now and not allow the PDP to crumble. We have no choice but to put our house in order.

“We are brothers and sisters. So we should put on our thinking caps to achieve a collective goal.

“Unless we are united, with equity, fairness, and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken, this party will be heading to disaster in 2027.

“If we want to win the 2027 gubernatorial election in Lagos, then we must have a very strong, iron-clad, and formidable PDP now and we should not allow ourselves to be divided.

“We must change the narrative now so that we don’t embark on a suicide mission, a self-destructive journey for our party in 2027. Lagos residents are waiting for us in 2027 to kick APC out of Alausa.”

On his party, Aijovi commended the party leaders, adding that the meeting would chart a road map for a stronger and more cohesive PDP in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now