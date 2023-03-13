Bode George questions how Tinubu’s ex-commissioner became INEC’s head of ICT

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called for the immediate removal and probe of the Director of ICT of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Femi Odubiyi, over the shoddy handling of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, in a statement in Lagos on Sunday, said Odubiyi’s position as the head of the INEC ICT department was further tainted due to his closeness to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was declared as winner of the presidential election.

The elder statesman also called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to explain to Nigerians how Odubiyi, a former Commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State and a Tinubu loyalist, “found his way into INEC as head of ICT.”

“The masquerade must be unveiled. This unholy alliance that has pushed our country towards precipice must be thoroughly checked and nipped in the bud,” he said.

“I call on all security apparatus of government to quickly wade into this matter by inviting Odubiyi to explain whatever role he has played, as well as tell Nigerians how he got into INEC ICT unit, being a commissioner in Lagos State.

“We must get to the bottom of the intriguing matter of national interest. No culpable hand, no matter how highly placed, should be spared of appropriate punishment,” George added.

