Bode George questions Tinubu’s Lagos citizenship

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George, has questioned the Lagos citizenship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

George, who spoke during an Arise TV interview on Tuesday, insisted the former governor was not from Lagos State as claimed.

He said that Tinubu had refused to show evidence proving his roots in Lagos.

“Tinubu is not from Lagos State. You can quote me. If he says he grew up in Isale-Eko, which school did you attend? Who were his childhood friends? Nothing is known about this”, he said.

“I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. 35 Evans Street was my grandfather’s house. I went to the community school. I played football at the local stadium at Isale-Eko. That’s how people knew me.”

Speaking on the crisis rocking his party, George said the chairmanship position must be shifted to the southern part of the country based on the principal of equity and fairness.

He accused the northern region of dominating key positions in the party at the expense of other southern members, adding he would not vote for Atiku Abubakar next year.

“The crisis is not a problem that cannot be handled. All we are saying is give what belongs to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. Give us what belongs to us. Turn by Turn Nigeria Limited.

“This is what I am angry about is this, the first chairman was late Papa Solomon from North-Central. The second chairman, North-Central. The third chairman, Audu Ogbe, North-Central. The fourth chairman, my oga, Dr Amadu Ali, North-Central; Baraje, from Kwara, was also North-Central. Now you have Ayu, also North-Central.

“The South-West has never enjoyed this position since the party started almost 25 years ago. What is our crime? If you are telling us you want to rule this country, you have to weave all the tribes and all the people together. That is the major problem, and unless that is resolved, I will not vote for our own candidate.”

