Bode George slams APC as “one-man show” lacking true structure

Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has launched a scathing critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), branding it a “one-man show” devoid of genuine political structure.

He also addressed the internal turmoil plaguing his own party, warning of dire consequences if the PDP fails to resolve its issues at an upcoming meeting.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, George dismissed the APC’s organizational framework, stating, “The APC has no structure; it’s just a one-man show.” He emphasized the need for any viable political alternative to prioritize the populace over individual ambitions.

“What should come first is the people. Then, our attitude to managing the resources of this country for the benefit of the people. Individualism can never solve this. Personal ambition is a very dangerous, stupid approach to problem-solving,” he asserted.

“You must give in to something and must allow the freshness in the minds of the people of this country. Governance is about them; power should be from them,” George added, highlighting the importance of participatory governance.

Turning his attention to PDP’s internal strife, George expressed cautious optimism for resolution at the party’s next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. “This thing started like a little sore; now it’s almost like a cancer that spreads. It began with the inordinate ambition of individuals; it didn’t just start yesterday,” he recounted.

He outlined the party’s established mechanisms for conflict resolution, stating, “The PDP has a system by which we will resolve our problem. The day we have the next NEC meeting, we’ll resolve our problem. So many people have been interpreting the position, laws, and constitution of the party to soothe themselves.”

George anticipated a robust and candid exchange at the upcoming meeting. “I believe that when we meet, we will fight, discuss, and debate. In the long run, we will come to a unanimous decision because we will now put at the centre of discussion the process established by the founding fathers of the party. Those who don’t like it can take a walk and join another party,” he declared.

He, however, issued a stark warning: if the PDP fails to reconcile its differences at the next NEC meeting, “that’s the end.” He also acknowledged the party’s awareness of individuals instigating discord and stressed the necessity for decisive action.

