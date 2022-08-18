Bode George slams APC, says Nigeria drifting very badly

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has bemoaned the manifold challenges rocking Nigeria, blaming the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of foresight.

Bode, who featured in a Channels TV interview, Politics Today, on Wednesday night, said Nigerians must take wise decisions next year.

The member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) also commented on the visit by APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday ahead of 2023 general elections.

He stressed that the former President would tell the presidential candidate the truth about the state of the nation.

The ex-vice chairman in the South-West zone of the opposition also lamented the failure of the ruling party to resolve the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He said: “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist before you understand what’s happening in the country being managed by the APC. Take any sector in the country— economy, education, health, etc. Are we doing well? Is this nation not drifting very badly. It’s really bad that our universities are still on strike. Despite the President’s order to the Minister of Education, here we are. Our children are still at home. The party that’s supposedly meant to manage the resources of the country has failed. I hope Nigerians are watching.

“I don’t know what Bola went there to do, neither do I know what his vision and mission is. But I’m confident the former president would tell him the truth about issues affecting the country.”

He also commented on the ongoing internal crises in his party, urging Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to find common ground in the interest of the party.

He expressed optimism that the opposition would wrestle power from the ruling party and take Nigeria out of the mess in which it was enmeshed.

