Bode George slams Atiku’s meeting with Buhari, questions agenda behind mega party

Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has strongly criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the move as self-serving and potentially divisive.

Speaking during a live interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP expressed deep disappointment over what he described as Atiku’s disregard for party structure and unity.

Atiku’s visit to Buhari’s residence in Kaduna State last week, accompanied by political heavyweights including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has been widely interpreted as a strategic move to rally support for his proposed opposition coalition, a “mega party” aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

But Bode George is not convinced. He said: “Those who are now forming a mega party, what exactly is the purpose?” he queried. “You belong to a solid organisation, the PDP, and instead of building from within, you’re taking personal ambitions to outsiders. Is PDP a private company? Nobody owns this party. You bring your ideas to the table, we discuss them, and if it’s in the party’s interest, we move together.”

The elder statesman did not mince words in his disapproval of Atiku’s meeting with Buhari — the very man he once opposed in a fiercely contested election. “You went to present yourself to the same General Buhari who defeated you like a child at the polls. And now you’re shaking hands with him?” George asked, visibly perturbed.

He also expressed concern over the regional undertone of the gathering, suggesting that the coalition movement may be alienating members of the party from other parts of the country. “If you look at those who visited Buhari, they all represent one side. Where are the others from our party? Is this about building a national platform, or is there a deeper agenda to divide this country?” he questioned.

George urged PDP members nationwide to return to the fold and focus on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections, rather than aligning with what he described as a personal project under the guise of national interest.

“This is not the time for political adventures,” he said. “We must come home and rebuild. Only unity can make PDP a true alternative in 2027.”

