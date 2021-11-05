Bode George to quit politics in 2023

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West, Chief Bode George, said on Friday he would quit partisan politics after the 2023 general elections.

George, who stated this at a reception held in honour of the PDP newly elected Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, in Lagos, said he would step down for another person to lead the party in the state after the elections.

He charged the party members in the state to close ranks and shun politics of bitterness ahead of the 2023 elections.

The ex-military governor of the old Ondo State also charged the newly elected members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure equity, fairness, and transparency in the party.

He said: “Our party must return sanity, truth, justice, predictability, fairness, and equitable balance to our nation. That is our ultimate burden. That is our template of a new dawn.

“I was discussing with my first child and he told me after my surgery that they will need me more now. I’m 76 years now, I spent 25 years in the Nigerian Navy and 25 years in politics. I said I will remove myself from partisan politics. I will be like an elder statesman but I will not be involved in partisan politics because by that time, I will be 78. Generals don’t retire, they only fade away. I was 42 when I became governor of old Ondo State. I will no longer be in the forefront, another fellow will emerge.

“The convention of our great party which was held barely a week ago in Abuja has demonstrated so vividly the great possibilities that the Peoples Democratic Party is indeed the party that can break and remove the various afflictions presently halting our democratic process.

“The Convention was a celebration of peace and goodwill. It was one sweeping carnival, full of celebration and gaiety. There was no rancor, no violence, no ill will. And that is the way it should be.

I congratulate all the newly elected officers who will manage the affairs of our party for the next four years. From Senator lyorchia Ayu to every member of the National Working Committee, I salute you all for your dedication, for your vision, and selfless pursuit to reposition our party to its winning ways.

“I equally congratulate the selflessness of all our governors and leaders who ensured the necessary cordiality and efficiency that resulted in the successful fruition of the convention.”

