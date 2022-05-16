Bode George urges PDP to move presidential primary to Lagos

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Monday, urged the party to move its presidential primary from Abuja to Lagos.

The PDP will hold its 2023 presidential primary on May 28 and 29 in Abuja.

George, who made the appeal at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Ikoyi, Lagos, said the step was necessary in order to prevent an unnecessary clash with the All Progressives Congress (APC) which had also fixed its presidential primary for May 30 and 31 in Abuja.

He said the two rival parties cannot hold their presidential primaries in the same location at a very close date.

George said: “Two rams do not drink from the same pot. I want to appeal publicly, move our convention away from Abuja and come to the city of Lagos. Why do we want to use the same location with the other political party?

“The biggest arena in Nigeria today by any yardstick is the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos. I am appealing because the consequences of ignoring the counsel may be dire.

READ ALSO: PDP doomed for failure without zoning in 2023 — Bode George

“So, it is an appeal to members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to look at it, and prevent falling into any trap. Let APC hold theirs in Abuja and we hold ours here in Lagos.

“We must come to where we will showcase the oneness, indivisibility and love that we have among ourselves, and that is the essence of this convention.

“I am begging them to take a cursory and much deeper look and ensure that we do what will not be injurious to the mind of members and the members of the public.”

The PDP chieftain said the convention should impact positively on the minds of Nigerians who are not card-carrying members that the party remained better managers.

“Everything needed to host a successful and hitch-free convention, without any encumbrance, is in Lagos,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now