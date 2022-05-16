Politics
Bode George urges PDP to move presidential primary to Lagos
A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Monday, urged the party to move its presidential primary from Abuja to Lagos.
The PDP will hold its 2023 presidential primary on May 28 and 29 in Abuja.
George, who made the appeal at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Ikoyi, Lagos, said the step was necessary in order to prevent an unnecessary clash with the All Progressives Congress (APC) which had also fixed its presidential primary for May 30 and 31 in Abuja.
He said the two rival parties cannot hold their presidential primaries in the same location at a very close date.
George said: “Two rams do not drink from the same pot. I want to appeal publicly, move our convention away from Abuja and come to the city of Lagos. Why do we want to use the same location with the other political party?
“The biggest arena in Nigeria today by any yardstick is the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos. I am appealing because the consequences of ignoring the counsel may be dire.
READ ALSO: PDP doomed for failure without zoning in 2023 — Bode George
“So, it is an appeal to members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to look at it, and prevent falling into any trap. Let APC hold theirs in Abuja and we hold ours here in Lagos.
“We must come to where we will showcase the oneness, indivisibility and love that we have among ourselves, and that is the essence of this convention.
“I am begging them to take a cursory and much deeper look and ensure that we do what will not be injurious to the mind of members and the members of the public.”
The PDP chieftain said the convention should impact positively on the minds of Nigerians who are not card-carrying members that the party remained better managers.
“Everything needed to host a successful and hitch-free convention, without any encumbrance, is in Lagos,” he concluded.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...