Bode George urges Tinubu to implement 2014 confab report for Clark and Adebanjo

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu to implement the 2014 national conference report in honour of the late elder statesmen, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

Clark, a former federal commissioner for information, died at the age of 97 on February.

Adebanjo, a former leader of the pan-Ypruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, died on February 14.

He was 96.

George, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Lagos, recalled that the duo participated actively in the confab put together by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The ex-Ondo State military governor said he worked closely with Adebanjo and Clark on a Sub-committee which of focused on the change of the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “Mr. President, I am appealing to you today, May 2, release the report of the 2014 Confab for the benefit of the people of this country, in the memories of the two old men, to immortalise their names.

“These people — Adebanjo, Clark and other elder statesmen — are crying to Tinubu to release and implement that report.

“The report was unanimously agreed at the plenary session by the delegates that (implementation) is when we can be at peace.

“When I saw all the work — the contributions of these two elders — and looked at it, they died three days apart. I am not afraid to say we are going to take over from where they started.”

