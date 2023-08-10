Body of dispatch rider who plunged into Lagos lagoon recovered

Emergency responders have recovered the body of a dispatch rider who jumped into the Lagos lagoon on Tuesday.

The middle-aged victim parked his motorbike on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and plunged into the water at about 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said in a statement the body was recovered in the early hours of Thursday.

She said the rescue operation was carried out by the agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), and the locals.

Adeseye said: “The search and rescue operations began in earnest immediately the alert of the incident was received at 14:53 hours and culminated in the recovery of the body today by 09:15 hours at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

“The remains were immediately bagged for the morgue by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).”

