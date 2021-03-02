Body of kidnapped woman found in shallow grave in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Body of kidnapped woman found in shallow grave in Delta
The decaying body of a 54-year-old woman, Mrs Philomena Ogadi, who was kidnapped, has been found buried in a shallow grave.
The corpse was buried on a farmland near the Benin-Agbor-Onitsha Expressway in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State by her abductors.
According to the Delta State Police Command, the corpse was exhumed by the police on Saturday, four days after her burial by her abductors despite collecting ransom of over N650,000 from her family.
The woman was said to have been abducted last week by a nine-man gang of kidnappers.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Ali, in a statement on Monday, said the woman was reported missing by her son, which made the command to commence investigation.
He said: “One of the abductors, who is now in police custody, led the state Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Faleye Olayele, and other police officers to the scene, where the body of the victim was exhumed and taken to the mortuary.
“Her body was exhumed and she had gunshot injuries on her head and was blindfolded despite ransom being paid to her abductors.
Read also: Kidnap suspect gunned down in Delta, another arrested, captives freed
“Having killed the woman and buried her in a shallow grave, the abductors did not stop there, they went on calling the children and collecting ransom. So far, they have collected N650,000 from her children after killing the woman.
“They made the children to believe that their mother was still alive. They did a video recording of their mother and played it to the children.
“One of the suspects was arrested and confessed to the crime, and said that was his first attempt at kidnapping and robbery.
“The eldest son of the victim said one of the suspects lives in the same apartment with his mother before she was kidnapped and murdered.”
The Police Commissioner vowed that the police would get to the root of her murder and bring the culprits to Justice.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal
Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate
Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...