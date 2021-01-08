Body of kidnapped Benue revenue worker found in shallow grave

The body of Joseph Myaan, a revenue cashier in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, who was kidnapped over one month ago, has been found in a shallow grave.

Since his abduction, all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved abortive.

However, it was learnt that on Wednesday, his body was finally uncovered in a shallow grave in Akpera, a suburb of Tongov community in Katsina-Ala, following a search in the area by some community members.

His remains, it was gathered, has been deposited in the Katsina-Ala General Hospital morgue.”

The Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that the deceased worked was a staff of the council.

Meanwhile, police in the state is yet to confirm the incident as at when this report was filed.

