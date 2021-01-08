Latest Metro

Body of kidnapped Benue revenue worker found in shallow grave

January 8, 2021
1 killed, several injured as unknown gunmen attack Osun community
By Ripples Nigeria

The body of Joseph Myaan, a revenue cashier in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, who was kidnapped over one month ago, has been found in a shallow grave.

Since his abduction, all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved abortive.

However, it was learnt that on Wednesday, his body was finally uncovered in a shallow grave in Akpera, a suburb of Tongov community in Katsina-Ala, following a search in the area by some community members.

His remains, it was gathered, has been deposited in the Katsina-Ala General Hospital morgue.”

READ ALSO: Bandits abduct several women in Kaduna community

The Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that the deceased worked was a staff of the council.

Meanwhile, police in the state is yet to confirm the incident as at when this report was filed.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */