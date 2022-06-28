Body of missing Nigerian found in Canadian river

The body of a 34-year-old Nigerian, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, who was declared missing a few days ago has been discovered inside a river in Canada.

The deceased who was on vacation with friends in Canada was declared missing on June 18.

The spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Todd Kaufmann, who confirmed the development on Tuesday, said Adedeji’s body was pulled out from the Okanagan Lake by its Underwater Recovery Team.

He said the deceased jumped into the Okanagan Lake from a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point near Peachland when he went on a fishing expedition with friends.

The spokesman said: “The Underwater Recovery Team had employed high-tech sonar to search where Mr. Adedeji was last seen almost a week ago.

“The reason we were using this technology is we were searching depths between 50 and 60 metres, and we don’t dive beyond 48 metres.

“It sends out sonar signals and sends back images showing what’s on the bottom.”

