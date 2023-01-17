International
Body of missing South African boy found in crocodile- infested river
The body of a 10-year-old boy who was declared missing after going for swimming has been found by fishermen in crocodile-infested water in South Africa.
The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the boy identified as Cyamtanda Sibisi had gone swimming with friends when he was swept downstream in the Tugela River of the KwaZulu-Natal province on January 9.
The statement read:“Residents combed the area for a week along the river banks searching for the boy. Days later, fishermen in the area reported seeing a child’s body floating in the water.
“They did not enter the water fearing for their safety as that part of the river is known to be infested with crocodiles.”
READ ALSO: South Africa bans preaching, gambling, inside new trains
The agency, according to the statement, was notified by the parents of the boy who was a pupil at Ubuhlebesumbili Primary School and immediately deployed a crew in a helicopter on a rescue mission.
“On Monday January 16, 2023, the family made contact with Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) seeking assistance. The pilot and crew kitted up with floatation devices and flew 84 kms out to the Tugela River.
“After a briefing with the family, the aircraft conducted a low-level search of several kilometres of the river. The crew spotted a huge crocodile in the water and opted to land in the vicinity and search an island on foot,” it added.
