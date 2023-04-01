Body of missing two-yr-old found in alligator’s mouth after mum’s death

The body of a missing two-year-old child in Florida, Taylen Mosley, was on Friday found in Alligator’s mouth.

Taylen Mosley was declared missing on Thursday after his twenty-year-old mother, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her Lincoln Shores apartment from stab wounds.

The father of Mosley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder; for the child and for the stabbing death of the boy’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery.

St. Petersburg police, Chief Anthony Holloway, said officers were investigating the area of Dell Holmes Park when they spotted an alligator with “an object in its mouth” inside Lake Maggiore.

READ ALSO:Four dead, 159 missing in Florida building collapse

Officers killed the alligator forced it to drop the child’s body, adding it was not yet how the incident happened.

“We didn’t want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now. We are sorry that it had to end this way,” police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Thomas Mosley, Taylen’s father, became a person of interest after checking himself into a local hospital with “cuts to his hands into his arms.”

Police did not say whether the injuries could have been sustained by Jeffery in self-defense, saying “nothing in our investigation leads us to believe that he is a victim.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now