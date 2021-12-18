Body organizes fundraising for UI student who left 26-paged suicide note

The leadership of the Education Students Association of Nigeria (ESAN) has taken up the case of Jude Nicholas, by soliciting for funds on his behalf so he can get medical attention.

Nicholas, who had a medical condition had reportedly gone missing after he left a 26-page Suicide not that was discovered by his friends.

This is coming after Nicholas upon his return took to the union’s WhatsApp group chat to thank them for looking out for him.

“Guys I’m terribly overwhelmed and driven to tears by the manner of love you shown me. Thank you guys and God bless you all.

“I’m with my family now but no treatment yet. We’re still hoping for money and a good hospital”, he added.

In a statement circulated on social media, ESAN urged it’s members and the general public to donate generously for Nicholas to undergo an emergency surgery saying that an injury to one is an injury to all and that the welfare of one is the responsibility of all.

“A total sum of 1 million Naira is needed for the Emergency Surgery. Please, Let us do this together to make him live. Thus, the Education Students’ Association of Nigeria (ESAN-National) solicit support on behalf of Nicholas who is a vibrant and prominent member of our association. your donation will be gladly received as no amount is too small”, the Union said.

The National president of ESAN, Onyedikachi Anichebe in an exclusive interview told Ripples Nigeria said that Nicholas had never mentioned his health status to the union before now except when he told them he was scheduled for an appendix operation sometime in October during their national conference in Abuja.

Aside organizing the fundraising, praying for him and offering words of encouragement, the Association had contacted some medical personnel who are friends of the union to look into the case” Onyedikachi said.

He added that so far, the level of compliance from concerned citizens of Nigeria towards Nicholas’ case was overwhelming as through the fundraising which started yesterday morning, they had raised over 20 percent of the money in less than 24 hours.

Nicholas who was the president emeritus of the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan had his first Bilateral Surgery for Hernia in 2017. In a bid to find solutions to the health issue.

He had complication after the surgeons tampered with major veins that supply blood from his heart to his legs. The damaged veins which are now varicose veins according to him, are at risk of becoming Gangrene which may lead to amputation.

He mentioned that he had been having difficulty with walking all these years and has resorted to using compression socks to reduce his pain.

By Blessing Udeobasi

