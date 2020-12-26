International Latest

Bodybuilder in tears after s*x-doll wife tragically breaks on Christmas day

December 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A body builder in Kazakhstan, Yuri Tolochko, has been thrown into tears and heartbreak after his sex-doll wife, Margo, tragically broke on Friday, December 25, and is hoping it can be repaired in time for their first romantic Christmas together as a married couple, UK Mirror reports.

Tolochko says he now faces a tense wait to see if all of Margo’s bits can be repaired back to good working order in time for them to have a great festive season.

Yuri who tied the knot with Margo at a ceremony attended by dozens of guests in November, said he met her at a nightclub, and the pair were due to get married in March this year before the coronavirus pandemic threw the world into turmoil.

The ceremony was delayed a second time after he was attacked during a transgender rally in the Kazakh city of Almaty on October 31. However, the pair had since settled into married life.

Describing their relationship, Yuri said:

“In general, I began to be jealous of Margo. Many men would like to imagine the same. After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people, I forbade her from Instagram (I did this a long time ago). Maybe I’m being too selfish.

“But that’s the beauty of Margo, that I can do this to her and she won’t mind.”

In the meantime, Yuri has to wait for her to get repaired.

He said:

“She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She’s in another city. When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us.”

Sharing footage of their wedding day on November 25, Yuri wrote on Instagram:

“It’s happened. To be continued.”

The previous month, he suffered a concussion and a broken nose after dressing as a woman for a transgender march in Kazahstan.

Describing the attack on him, Yuri said:

“A few months ago, I started using a female image for performances. I named this character Amanda. Through this image, I convey certain ideas in our society. So I was beaten.”

