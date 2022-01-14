Boko Haram abducts mobile police officers in Ndume’s hometown

Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday abducted several mobile police officers at a training school in Limankara, Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume, hails from Limankara.

The incident came just two days after Ndume led the committee members on a working visit to the theater command of Operation Hadin Kai in the area.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Friday the insurgents stormed the town with gun trucks and shot sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.

