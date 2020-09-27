BOKO HARAM: APC governors charge Nigerian govt to equip security agents in North East | Ripples Nigeria

The Progressives Governors Forum on Sunday expressed sadness over the attack on the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, by Boko Haram fighters.

The jihadists on Friday evening attacked the governor’s convoy between Monguno and Baga town and killed 30 people including security personnel.

In a statement signed by the PGF chairman, Atiku Bagudu, the governors urged the Federal Government to provide additional support for security agencies working to end the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

They also condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

The statement read: “As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate loss of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

“We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives. In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite the peace-building process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North-East.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State government to return citizens in the state back to normal life. We must rise in support of the people and government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.

“Clearly, the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security agencies are very effective and the attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that life returns to normal in Borno State.

“While we commiserate with the government and people of Borno State, we call on the Federal Government to immediately provide more logistical support to security agencies deployed to Borno State to ensure a speedy return to normal life in Borno State and the whole of North East.”

