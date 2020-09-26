BOKO HARAM ATTACK: Borno facing tough situation – Gov Zulum | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday expressed sadness over the killing of security personnel in his convoy by Boko Haram terrorists.

The jihadists had on Friday killed 30 people including security personnel during attack on the governor’s convoy between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.

Baga, a town of approximately 196 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital, is the largest fishing community in the state.

The governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, who disclosed this in a statement, said the slain security agents were ambushed on their way to Baga where they were expected to serve as security back-ups in reconstruction efforts in the area.

According to him, Governor Zulum had been in Baga since Thursday to supervise efforts by the state government to return residents to the area.

READ ALSO: Death toll in Boko Haram attack on Borno governor’s convoy rises to 30

He said: “Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is saddened by this unfortunate carnage. He shares the grief of families of these priceless heroes to whom Borno shall remain grateful.

“The governor prays for the repose of their souls and urges all stakeholders to remain committed to ongoing peace-building efforts. Zulum is of the opinion that we must continue to keep hope alive even in the face of tribulations and believe that with sustained efforts and prayers, Borno will eventually regain peace.

“The situation facing us is a tough one but we must choose between doing something which gives us some hope and doing nothing which will leave us more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to takeover Borno and bring it under their sovereign brutal administration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions