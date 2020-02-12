Boko Haram attack Maiduguri after Buhari’s visit

Sporadic gunshots suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram fighters rocked the Jiddari Polo general area of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno to sympathise with the government and people of the state over last Sunday’s terror attack that killed 30 stranded travelers in Auno Town.

Jiddari Polo General Area is located south of the Maiduguri metropolis and a few metres away from the 21 Armoured Barracks, Giwa.

Although the sounds of the gun later subsided, many of the residents had fled to other parts of the state capital.

One of the residents, Mallam Yusuf Unman, told journalists the terrorists surprised the people with the timing of the attack.

READ ALSO: Borno residents boo Buhari over unending Boko Haram attack

He said:” Our community is currently under Boko Haram attack, there are deafening sounds of gunshots and explosions. But I was lucky to have mobilized my family and fled into the heart of the city to reunite with one if my relatives. The attackers caught the people by surprise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions