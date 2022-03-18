News
Boko Haram attacks Borno town, abducts doctor
Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday attacked Gubio town in Borno State and abducted the Principal Medical Officer in the area, Dr. Geidam Bulama.
Gubio is the headquarters of Gubio also known as Gobiyo local government area of the state.
The town is 70 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.
Residents told journalists on Friday that the insurgents stormed the town in a camouflage Hilux vehicle and motorcycles, headed for the doctors residence at about 2:00 a.m. and whisked him to an unknown destination.
The victim is the only medical doctor in Gubio LGA.
The insurgents also set fire on several buildings during the attack.
The Borno State Commissioner for Health, Juliana Bitrus, confirmed the incident.
She said the ministry was working with security agents to rescue the doctor.
She said: “We received the report this morning that our resilient PMO, Dr. Bulama, was abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Gubio town.
“ The ministry is very sad about the incident and we are working with the appropriate security agencies and stakeholders to ensure the safe return of Dr. Bulama.”
