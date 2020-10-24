Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

Boko Haram fighters on Saturday attacked the Babangida community in Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said the incident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, adding that the Divisional Police Officer and his men had made a strategic withdrawal from the area.

Abdulkarim said details of the casualties of the attack were sketchy as the DPO had not updated him on the incident.

