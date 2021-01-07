Boko Haram, bandits displaced more than two million in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, said on Thursday the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements had displaced more than two million people in Nigeria.

The minister disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Farouq said she was in the State House to thank President for its support to persons with disabilities in the country.

She said the president had in January 2019 signed a bill on the prohibition of discrimination against persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The minister said: “As of today, we have over two million displaced persons in Nigeria, ranging from those displaced by insurgency, banditry, communal clashes and so on.

“The mandate of the ministry is to provide effective communication of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster education and response as well as to formulate and implement policies and programmes geared towards social protection and inclusion of our citizens.

“The ministry is doing its best to see that people who are displaced in Nigeria are given the necessary support by way of supporting their livelihoods, rebuilding their homes in areas of disasters and settling those who have fled their places seeking for refuge, provided their communities are safe for them to return. This is what we are working on and we hope to achieve the desired result.

“On persons with disabilities, Mr. President also graciously appointed the chairman, board members and the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“So, this is a visit to demonstrate our appreciation and our commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

