BOKO HARAM: Borno governor goes spiritual, declares one day prayer session for return of peace

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday called for a one day fasting and prayer session for the return of peace in the state.

The one day fasting and prayer session has been fixed for February 24.

The governor made the declaration in a six minutes broadcast to the people of the state and urged the military and all volunteer forces to intensify onslaught against the Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum said his call for the spiritual exercise was a strange but necessary unanimous decision.

The governor said: “Even though this decision is based on the popular demand of our people, some observers may rightly argue that it is a strange call. But then, Borno has been befallen with a strange evil since 2009, and sometimes, strange ailments require strange approaches.

“As your governor, I hereby declare Monday, the 24th of February 2020 as a day of devotion to pray for the return of peace in Borno. I intend to fast on that day and I appeal to every one of us in Borno, who can, to join in that simple, but pricelessly rewarding spiritual endeavour.

READ ALSO: Who is sponsoring protests against Justice Odili alleged to have given judgment against ruling party? APC speaks

“I also appeal for the sacrifices of all other well-meaning friends and associates of Borno who can join us in fasting on Monday, Insha’ Allah, for the restoration of peace in Borno State and rest of Nigeria.

“I urge all of us to be steadfast in prayers. But in doing that, we certainly do not need to congregate in open fields for dramas.”.

Join the conversation

Opinions