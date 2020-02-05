BOKO HARAM CLAIM: We must not rationalise killings, Atiku cautions Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim on Boko Haram victims.

Atiku cautioned that killings in Nigeria must not be rationalised, whether the victims are Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist.

Buhari had in an interview with Christianity Today, a news outlet claimed that 90 per cent of victims of Boko Haram attacks were Muslims.

READ ALSO : OSINBAJO TO NIGERIAN ELITES: Raise your voices loud enough on matters of national concern

But Atiku, a former vice-president, said in a post on his Facebook wall, “We must not rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any other misguided group, is wrong and should be condemned unequivocally. There is no compulsion in religion, only love.”

Join the conversation

Opinions