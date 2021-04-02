Boko Haram claims responsibility for the downing of NAF aircraft | Ripples Nigeria

A faction of Boko Haram led by Abubakar Shekau on Friday released a video showing how its fighters shot down an alpha jet declared missing by the Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday.

The NAF475 jet went off the radar with two crew members on board on Wednesday, with NAF authorities claiming in a statement on Friday that the plane may have crashed at Abba-Jille in the Konduga local government area of Borno State.

The pilots on board the aircraft were- Flt. Lt. John Abolarinwa and Flt. Lt. Ebiakpo Chapele.

READ ALSO: Fears as NAF aircraft goes missing in action

However, the seven minutes and 30 seconds-long video showed the NAF jet flying low over a battlefield arena with multiple Boko Haram fighters engaging in fierce and uncoordinated firefights.

The jihadists were seen firing what looked like a heavy machine gun towards the jet.

Shortly thereafter a fireball explosion emerged with the jet heading rapidly towards the ground.

A masked Boko Haram fighter armed with a machine gun was seen standing on the aircraft debris shortly after the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions