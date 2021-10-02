Connect with us

News

Boko Haram controlling 500 Niger communities, Says LGA chairman

Published

36 mins ago

on

UAE court convicts six Nigerians over alleged funding of Boko Haram

The Chairman of Shiroro local government area of Niger State, Sulaiman Chikuba, said on Friday Boko Haram insurgents have taken over 500 communities in eight wards in the area.

The state’s Governor, Abubakar Sani, said in April that terrorists had hoisted their flag in Kaure village of the same LGA.

Chikuba, who addressed journalists in his office, listed the affected wards to include Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, and Chukumba.

 

 

He added that the insurgents are already recruiting villagers and arming them to fight against the government.

The council chief said: “As the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, I can tell you that Shiroro is not only dealing with the issue of banditry, Shiroro has a lot of Boko Haram members. I have proof of this as the chairman.

“Boko Haram has proclaimed that they do not want conventional primary and secondary schools, their only preference is the Islamic school.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram reportedly attacks Yobe town, engages troops in gun duel

“They have told the people that they do not want primary or secondary schools in the communities and that they only want to see Islamic schools. They have been trying to incorporate and recruit the residents of the communities to become their members, telling them that they will give them arms and assist them in fighting the government.”

He, however, urged the Federal Government to deploy security agents to Shiroro to flush out the terrorists from the communities.

