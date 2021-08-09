Boko Haram explosives expert, deputy‘s families surrender to Nigerian Army

A senior Boko Haram commandant and explosive expert identified as Mala Musa Abuja, and his second in command, Abu Darda, have surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday sighted by Ripples Nigeria, the insurgents, along with their families, voluntarily turned themselves in to the operatives of the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ due to mounting pressure on the terrorists by the Nigerian military in recent weeks.

According to Nwachukwu, the terrorists were received at Bama Local Government Area of ​​Borno State by the Acting Commander (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokum Eyitayo at the 21st Special Armed Brigade.

The Army spokesman described Mala Musa Abuja as a deadly “Boko Haram terrorist who specializes in setting up bombs and is credited with many bombing operations carried out by the insurgents.”

“On Saturday, August 7, one Mala Musa Abuja, an identified Boko Haram bomb expert who specializes in devising and setting up explosives for the insurgents, his deputy, Abu Darda, and their wives and children voluntarily surrendered to operatives of Operation Hadin Kai at the Bama LGA of Borno State.

“They were recieved by the Acting Commander (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokum Eyitayo at the 21st Special Armed Brigade, and are being debriefed

“The surrender of the Boko Haram bomb expert is as a result of the consistent and

sustained air and artillery bombardments on its enclaves in Sambisa forest and its environs.

“In the past two weeks, more than 300 terrorists and their families have surrendered to the Nigerian Army as they can no longer withstand our superior fire power,” Nwachukwu said.

