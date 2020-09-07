Latest Metro

Boko Haram fighters kill 10 in Borno villages

September 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Boko Haram fighters on Sunday night killed at least 10 people in attacks on three villages in Borno State.

A local security official, Babakura Kolo told journalists on Monday the insurgents raided the village of Kurmari, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Maiduguri, the state capital, and killed four residents as they slept.

The jihadists also burnt three people alive and hacked a fourth to death in another village on the outskirts of Maiduguri same day.

Two farmers were also killed as they tended their fields and several others abducted close to the city.

